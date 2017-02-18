Thornliebank school damaged in wilful fireraising

Image copyright Google

A school in Glasgow has been extensively damaged after two youths deliberately started a blaze on its roof.

The teenagers were caught on CCTV as they climbed up the side of Woodfarm High School in Thornliebank at about 22:00 on Friday.

They were seen to start a fire before climbing back down to the street to watch fire crews tackle the blaze.

They are described as white, aged 15 to 18, and wearing dark clothing.

One is believed to have had a grey hooded top on.

Appealing for information, Det Con Stephen Walker of Govan CID said: "Thankfully, no-one was injured in the fire which has caused significant damage to the roof and the top floor of the school.

"These youths have absolutely no regard for their own safety, nor the property or the cost or disruption their actions have caused. Indeed, they appear to stay in the area to watch as emergency services attend to deal with the fire.

"There are a number of homes near the school, thankfully, not affected by the fire, but it may be the case that neighbours saw the youths on the roof or hanging about the area either prior to or afterwards."