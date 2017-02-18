Murder probe after 'brutal' attack in Castlemilk home

A murder inquiry has begun after a man was "brutally attacked" at his home in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old's body was found by a friend at an address in the Castlemilk area of the city at about 14:15 on Friday.

Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination would take place but the death was being treated as murder.

Officers are speaking to local residents and examining CCTV footage near the property in Stonebank Grove.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone, from the Major Investigation Teams, said: "A man has died following a brutal and violent attack within his own home and it is absolutely imperative that we trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

"From our inquiries so far, we understand that there may have been a disturbance within the property the previous night and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in Stonebank Grove or the surrounding area on the evening of Thursday 16 February, particularly between 21:00 and 23:30 hours, and saw anything suspicious please get in touch.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, let us be the judge of that, as it could prove to be vital in helping us find the person responsible for this horrific crime."

Anyone with information can contact detectives via 101 or can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.