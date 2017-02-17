Paige Doherty killer John Leathem has sentence reduced
- 17 February 2017
A shop owner who murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty in a frenzied knife attack has had his sentence reduced.
John Leathem, 32, will now serve at least 23 years in prison. He had originally been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in jail.
Leathem stabbed the 15-year-old 61 times after she stopped at his delicatessen in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in March.
His lawyers told appeal court judges the minimum term was "excessive".