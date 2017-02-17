Glasgow & West Scotland

Paige Doherty killer John Leathem has sentence reduced

Paige Doherty Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Paige Doherty was murdered at Leathem's delicatessen in Clydebank

A shop owner who murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty in a frenzied knife attack has had his sentence reduced.

John Leathem, 32, will now serve at least 23 years in prison. He had originally been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in jail.

Leathem stabbed the 15-year-old 61 times after she stopped at his delicatessen in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in March.

His lawyers told appeal court judges the minimum term was "excessive".

Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption John Leathem was initially told he would spend at least 27 years in jail

