Girlfriend tribute to Cameron Logan ahead of funeral

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

The girlfriend of a man who died in a house fire on New Year's Day has described him as "the love of my life".

Rebecca Williams said she was "so proud" to have been the girlfriend of Cameron Logan, who died in the blaze at the family home in Milngavie.

A funeral service for Mr Logan, who was 23, is due to take place at Clydebank Crematorium at 14:30.

His brother Blair Logan, 26, has been charged with his murder.

Ms Williams, who is a broadcast journalist at Global Radio, was seriously injured in the fire and spent weeks in hospital.

In an interview published by her employer, she paid tribute to Mr Logan.

'Amazing ability'

She said: "Cameron was a teddy bear.

"He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him."

Ms Williams said Cameron had completed university and had wanted to join the police to become a detective.

She added: "I am so proud to have been his girlfriend. He was the love of my life."

In addition to being charged with murder, Blair Logan faces two other charges - one of attempted murder, and one of assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.