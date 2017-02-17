Hundreds more homes in Govanhill social renting scheme

Image copyright Google Image caption The latest move follows the success of a pilot acquisition and repair scheme

Up to 350 homes in the Govanhill area of Glasgow are to be upgraded and made available for social renting.

The four-year improvement and repair scheme is being jointly funded by the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council, at a cost of more than £34m.

The investment follows the success of a pilot acquisition and repair scheme in south-west Govanhill.

More than 120 properties in four blocks of flats were taken over and vital repairs carried out.

Local Government and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said the project had been a great success - but it was clear further work was required.

He said: "Evaluation of this project has shown that, in a relatively short period of time, significant progress has been made.

"However, it's clear that more work needs to be done in this area, and that is why I'm delighted that we're able to invest £20m to support a wider programme of improvements across the Govanhill area.

"By working together with Glasgow City Council and Govanhill Housing Association we can continue to make real improvements to the lives of the people who live here."

Long-term improvement

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said transforming housing management was the foundation for a long-term improvement in the area.

He said: "The impact of council-inspired initiatives such as the Acquisition Programme and the Enhanced Enforcement Area is now being felt and we are seeing real signs of progress in Govanhill.

"This latest funding package builds on this progress and sets out a clear vision for the future of Govanhill. We see real potential in Govanhill and are willing to back this with the kind of investment that will make a real difference to the area."

Govanhill Housing Association, which will take ownership of the homes, said it would continue to work with local people to improve living conditions, cut overcrowding and provide effective property management.

The association's Annie Macfarlane, who lives in Govanhill, said: "Of the 124 housing association properties bought to date, over 60% are from private landlords. This reflects our successful efforts to take housing into the social rented sector, while also maintaining existing tenancies.

"The long-term approach needed in Govanhill requires continued support from the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council."