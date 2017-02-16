Man jailed for 'brutal murder' of friend

Image caption Mr Martin died after being attacked with a knife and a broken table leg

A man who brutally murdered his friend and left his body tied up under a pile of cushions and rubbish, has been jailed or a minimum of 14 years.

Ross Nicholson, 37, admitted killing Brian Martin, 34, last November at a flat in Knightswood, Glasgow.

Mr Martin was attacked with a knife and a broken table leg. He had a bag pulled over his head and his hands tied.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Martin was described as a "quiet person" who was "not confrontational".

He had lived in the same block of flat as Nicholson, and they were friends despite only knowing each other a few months.

The court heard Mr Martin was last seen alive in the early hours of 5 November on CCTV going into the lift with Nicholson.

Phone 'read receipts'

Mr Martin's sister Kelly Martin repeatedly tried contacting her brother that day.

Advocate depute Bernard Ablett said: "On each occasion, Nicholson answered the phone. She found this strange."

Nicholson meantime lied to other people where Mr Martin was.

A visitor later turned up at Mr Martin's door and found Nicholson inside the flat who claimed - through the letterbox - that his friend was not in.

On 7 November, Ms Martin alerted the police.

The court heard she had again tried texting her brother and received "read receipts".

But, when she called, the phone appeared to be turned off.

Multiple injuries

Officers went to Mr Martin's flat where they found his body.

He had suffered multiple injuries - three of the major blood vessels in his neck had been severed.

He also had a number of stab wounds, including one so forceful it had gone through his skull.

Thomas Ross, defending, said Nicholson "deeply regrets the pain and distress" he caused Mr Martin's family.

Jailing Nicholson for life, Lady Scott told him: "This was a sustained and brutal murder."