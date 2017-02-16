Woman jailed over £370,000 embezzlement

From the section

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kerryanne Clarke transferred cash to her own accounts

A woman who admitted embezzling more than £370,000 from her employer has been jailed for three years.

Kerryanne Clarke, 38, transferred money from Elmwood Construction Services Ltd into her own accounts in more than 360 transactions.

The former bookkeeper made "duplicate" payments at the property development company based at Eagle Street in Glasgow between 2010 and 2014.

As a result, 92 employees were made redundant around Christmas 2014.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, Sheriff Paul Crozier jailed Clarke for three years, reduced from four "standing the gravity of this offence".

Defence lawyer Ryan Sloan said the company had since gone into liquidation.

He told the court Clarke was a mother of two young children and had a drug problem.