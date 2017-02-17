Drivers warned over delays ahead of Bailleston Interchange works

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The works are part of a £500m improvements project

Work to complete the "missing link" on the M8 in North Lanarkshire is due to begin later with drivers warned of significant delays.

The work, which begins at 20:00, is taking place on the M8/A8 approach to the Bailleston Interchange and will last 10 weeks.

Delays are expected on the M8 corridor, the M73 and on local roads near the interchange.

The works are part of the wider M8/M73/M74 improvements project.

About £500m is being spent on upgrading the roadwork in the central belt and the link between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Traffic will be diverted via the newly aligned A8 near Bargeddie from 20:00.

Transport Scotland said the diversion was necessary to connect the newly-built M8 to the existing motorway at Baillieston Interchange.