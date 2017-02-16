Train disruption after Anderston Station roof fall

Image copyright Geograph/Thomas Nugent Image caption ScotRail said a section of the roof at Anderston Station had come loose

Officials are investigating after part of the roof at a Glasgow railway station collapsed.

Train services through Anderston Station were halted after the damage was discovered in the early hours of Thursday.

ScotRail said staff had arrived in the morning to find a section of the roof had "come away" above platform one.

The company later said that services were now running normally through the station.

Safety barriers

A spokesman said: "Station staff at Anderston arrived this morning to find that a small part of the roof over the platform had come away.

"For safety reasons, they were unable to open the station to the public until the platform had been cleared and safety barriers erected."

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman added: "We are investigating the cause, and are looking to repair the damage with a minimum of disruption to our customers."