Underpass opens below congested Raith junction

Image copyright Google Image caption Work at the Raith Interchange started three years ago

A new underpass has opened below a heavily-congested roundabout near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire.

Commuters have been using the route under the M74, at the Raith Interchange on the A725 between Bellshill and East Kilbride, for the first time.

Transport Scotland said the roundabout had struggled to cope with 75,000 vehicles using the junction each day.

Work is still underway on other parts of the £500m motorway improvement plan which began in February 2014.

Commuting traffic was still slow on the M74 southbound between junction 2 and the Raith Interchange at junction 5, with travel times of about 45 minutes in the roadwork area at about 09:30.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Economy Secretary Keith Brown (left) was shown how work was progressing before the underpass was opened

Scottish Roads Partnership (SRP) is upgrading the A8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh and making major improvements to the M73, M74 and A725.

Now, 50 years after the Raith junction first opened to traffic, SRP have also constructed three new bridges to carry the motorway and local traffic over the new underpass.

In addition, two new footbridges are being installed over the roundabout which will create a safe access route over the busy junction between Bothwell and Strathclyde Country Park.