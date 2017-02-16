Council considers West End university development

Image copyright University of Glasgow

A development at Glasgow University, worth nearly a billion pounds, is expected to reach a vital planning decision later.

The project aims to demolish much of the former Western Infirmary, between Byres Road and Dumbarton Road.

In its place will be a large extension to the university campus.

The plan includes research and student learning and recreation space, as well as 11 small shops, a small hotel and a central square.

The development would have public access.

Proposals for the 20 acre site have faced local opposition, much of it to the removal of trees.

The university struck a deal with the city's health board in 2012, to buy the land after hospital services had been moved - mostly to the new Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

That took place in 2015. The site is ready for demolition, though several buildings are listed and would be retained.

These include the hospital chapel and the former outpatient building.

A document that went before councillors last month stated that "the proposed development is to provide an inspiring and transformative campus that will enable the University to compete in the global context and attract the best staff and students".

It added: "The aim is to create a vibrant, urban, learning and research campus, which is woven into the fabric of the West End and will enable the University to be more outward looking and foster stronger links to its surroundings.

"It is intended to be a high quality and welcoming environment with facilities, buildings and spaces that engender a busy, sociable, environment at all times of day and evening throughout the year."