Woman, 85, in critical condition after being hit by car

An 85-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Hamilton.

Police said the woman was crossing Gateside Street, near to Woodside Walk, on Tuesday at about 13:00, when she was struck by a Chevrolet Kalos.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where her condition remains critical.

The 46-year-old man driving the car was unhurt. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.