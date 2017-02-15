Woman, 85, in critical condition after being hit by car
An 85-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Hamilton.
Police said the woman was crossing Gateside Street, near to Woodside Walk, on Tuesday at about 13:00, when she was struck by a Chevrolet Kalos.
The injured pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where her condition remains critical.
The 46-year-old man driving the car was unhurt. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.