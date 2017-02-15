Pedestrian, 53, seriously injured by van in Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption The 53-year-old man was knocked down as he crossed Sprigburn Road near the junction with Keppochhill Road.

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van on a road in Glasgow.

Police said the 53-year-old was struck on Springburn Road at about 13:25 on Tuesday by a Ford Transit Connect near the Keppochhill Road junction.

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city, where his condition remains serious.

The 27-year-old driver of the van was unhurt. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Mark McGowan said: "At this time our investigation into the crash is continuing.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist our inquiries to contact us through 101. "