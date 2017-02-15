Footballer's father guilty of 1999 Coatbridge murder

Image caption Owen Brannigan was stabbed to death in November 1999

The father of former Hearts footballer Ryan McGowan has been found guilty of a 1999 murder after being extradited to Scotland from Australia.

James McGowan, 57, had denied killing Owen Brannigan, 46, by repeatedly stabbing him at a house in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

McGowan and his wife had emigrated to Australia in 1980.

The case was one of the first to be investigated by the Crown Office cold case unit when it was set up in 2011.

McGowan murdered Mr Brannigan after he travelled back to Scotland for his mother's funeral in November 1999.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he told helpline counsellors in 2012 that he had killed a man.

McGowan told one advisor that he had "crossed a line" and that something was "slowly eating away" at him.

'Frightening thing'

He added: "Once you've crossed the line and you jump back... you know you can always go across the line.

"Some people can't go across it and I know I went and done it and it's a frightening thing - a frightening thing to deal with.

"You go 'Jesus, I can't kill people. But I did.'"

He also said: "I would have been better off getting caught... you know I'll probably be coming out to join society again as a better person than what I'm doing - because every single frickin' day it's slowly eating away at me."

McGowan's son Ryan played for Hearts from 2008 to 2013.

The Australia international also had spells with Dundee United, Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

He last played for Chinese club Henan Jianye.