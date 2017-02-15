Rapist John Costello jailed for abusing young sisters over years

A man who raped a young girl over a five-year period and abused her sister has been jailed.

John Costello, 43, carried out the offences between 1996 and 2000 at addresses in North Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the girl was raped when she was aged between seven and 12 and that the abuse had had a "devastating affect" on her.

Costello was jailed for 10 years and placed on the sex offenders register.

He had already served jail time after twice being convicted for possessing child pornography, the court was told.

However, he went on to abuse the girls at various addresses in Rutherglen, Shotts and Livingston.

The court heard that he showed his young rape victim adult pornographic websites and induced her to take part in sexual conversations with adults on internet chat rooms.

Online photograph

Costello also exposed the child to pornographic magazines as well as filming her in sexual activity with him.

He made her sister play indecent computer games and persuaded her to put a provocative photograph of herself online.

Judge Lord Clark told Costello: "You have been convicted of sex abuse against two sisters.

"You raped one of the girls and carried out lewd and libidinous practices against the other girl. The offences were committed between 1996 and 2000 when you were aged between 22 and 26.

"In relation to the girl you raped, your conduct has a long-lasting and devastating effect on her."

Lord Clark said that a lengthy custodial sentence was necessary to "deter others from sexually abusing young girls."

Costello , who was placed on the sex offenders register, is already the subject of a life-long supervision order by Hampshire Police as a result of his previous convictions for possessing indecent images.