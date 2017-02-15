Glasgow Film Festival opens with Handsome Devil

Image caption David Tennant stars in the closing film of the festival, Mad To Be Normal

The 13th Glasgow Film Festival opens later with a European premiere kicking off 12 days of screenings and events.

More than 300 films will be shown at what is now one of the largest film festivals in the Britain, including world, UK and Scottish premieres.

The opening night features John Butler's Irish coming-of-age film Handsome Devil.

It closes with the world premiere of Mad To Be Normal, starring David Tennant.

The festival will also showcase the world premiere of Benny, the story of local hero Benny Lynch, widely considered the greatest boxer Scotland has ever produced.

Screenings will be shown at traditional film theatres across the city as well as pop-up cinemas such as the Snow Factor at Braehead and the Barras.

The festival runs from 15-26 February.