Mark Hamill adds force to Airdrieonians FC shirt fundraiser

Image copyright Airdrieonians

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has signed a special Airdrieonians FC strip in support of a fundraiser for the club's sensory room for children.

The Hollywood actor has joined the campaign along with comedian Ricky Gervais, with the shirts being auctioned online.

The shirts feature the face of club "superfan" Mark Allison who died of pancreatic cancer in June last year.

Current bids are in the area of £600 each for the strips.

'Football for Everyone'

Mr Allison raised almost £80,000 for cancer charities before he died at the age of 49.

The Airdrieonians Supporters' Trust became the first fans group in the world to be the main sponsor of their own team's kit, seeing shirts printed with an image of Mr Allison.

Now internet radio host Ross Owen has garnered the support of Luke Skywalker actor Hamill and Gervais to help auction the limited edition "Mark Allison" home strips on eBay.

Image copyright Airdrieonians

Funds raised from the sale of the shirts have gone towards the Maggies' centre and St Andrews Hospice.

Airdrieonians are also fundraising to launch their sensory room, allowing children with conditions such as autism to attend matches. The official launch will be at next Saturday's League 1 top of the table clash with Livingston.

The club's commercial manager Dougy Allsop said: "The Diamond Sensory Room will build on our 'Football for Everyone' programme, and provide a safe and comfortable place for autistic children and their carers to watch home matches."

The club is also hoping to get the support of other stars, including Tom Hanks, William Shatner and Eric Idle.