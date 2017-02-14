Car overturns on dual carriageway near Rouken Glen park

Image copyright Paul Drury

A car has overturned near the entrance to a busy play park in Glasgow.

The accident happened near Rouken Glen Park in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

The driver of the Hyundai lost control at the junction of Rouken Glen Road and Crosslees Drive, with the car coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the dual carriageway.

Police closed the road to allow the car to be removed. No-one was injured.