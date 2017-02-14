Glasgow rail worker 'sprayed in face' on train

Transport police have appealed for witnesses after a rail worker in Glasgow was sprayed in the face with an "unknown substance".

The ticket inspector was attacked on a train travelling from Crookston to Corkerhill at 15:45 on 7 February.

British Transport Police said the substance caused a "burning itchy sensation", forcing the man to rinse his face with cold water.

Officers want to speak to anyone with information about the attack.

Det Con John McPhilemy said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on board this service who may have seen, heard, or even experienced the effects of the substance sprayed within the carriage.

"We taking a hard-line approach against those who assault staff. We will arrest, prosecute and possibly ban from rail services anyone who uses violence against rail staff."