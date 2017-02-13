Coatbridge train hits shopping trolley thrown onto tracks

Image copyright Google Image caption The trolley was thrown near Blairhill Station

A person who threw a trolley onto train tracks is lucky to be alive, transport police have said.

Officers described the incident near Blairhill Station, in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday night as "stupid and dangerous".

The shopping trolley was hurled through overhead power lines which could have electrocuted the person.

A train hit the trolley, but there was no serious damage to the vehicle or any injuries on board.

British Transport Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

'Stupid and dangerous'

PC Mark Harrington said: "We believe the trolley was thrown onto the tracks before the train struck it.

"It's incredible that whoever threw it was not electrocuted, as the trolley has gone between the overhead wires.

"This was a stupid and dangerous thing to do and could have had very serious consequences, not only for the person throwing the trolley but also for the driver and all the passengers of the train that collided with it.

"This happened in a residential area so it is likely that someone will have seen or heard people by the tracks around the time of the incident.

"I would like to speak to anyone who has any information that could help with this investigation."