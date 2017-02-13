Pensioner John Malone, 74, jailed for historical sex offences

A 74-year-old man has been jailed for sex offences he carried when he was a teenager, almost 60 years ago.

John Malone was sentenced to three years in prison when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

At an earlier hearing, Malone had admitted two charges of lewd and libidinous conduct.

The offences were carried out around 1958 in Hamilton, Lanarkshire. The victims were a boy and a girl of about eight years old.

Malone would have been 13 at the time of the offences.

Judge Tom Hughes told Malone: "You appear to show some remorse, but the impact on the two complainers has been long and lasting.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and will be punished by the courts.

"For your victims the shadow of what you did has not diminished, but they now know their voice has been heard and they have been vindicated."

Defence counsel Louise Arrol had argued for a non-custodial sentence.

She said: "The author of the background report prepared on Mr Malone says a community payback order would be an option that could be considered."

But the judge said a custodial sentence was inevitable.