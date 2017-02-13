Film and broadcast location work worth £16m to Glasgow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption American-style yellow cabs came to Glasgow streets during the filming of World War Z

Glasgow City Council has said its film office brought £16m to the local economy in 2016.

The Glasgow Film Office (GFO) promotes film, broadcast and advertising productions in the city.

The council calculated the GFO has been responsible for £275m of work coming to Glasgow since it was established in 1997.

Major productions which have used Glasgow locations include World War Z and T2 Trainspotting.

GFO describes itself as a one-stop shop for productions filming, or wishing to film, in Glasgow.

It helps them make contact with agencies such as Police Scotland, location owners and council departments.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption T2 Trainspotting is a film with strong Edinburgh themes which was partially shot in Glasgow

Feature films in production using Glasgow locations include Churchill and The Wife.

Television productions which have used Glasgow include Outlander, Rillington Place and Scot Squad.

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: "The council's Glasgow Film Office has continuously attracted productions of all sizes to the city, creating activity in the local economy and showcasing Glasgow nationally and internationally, and these latest figures underline this success.

"The film and broadcast industry has made a significant contribution to Glasgow's economy over the past 20 years, and I would like to pay tribute to the Glasgow Film Office team and all those across the city whom they work with to deliver this fantastic service.

"We can look forward to more productions coming to Glasgow, the centre of this sector in Scotland, in the coming years."

The GFO is supported by the Glasgow Film Partnership. Its members include the city's chamber of commerce, the University of Glasgow and Glasgow Airport.