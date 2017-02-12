Three people injured in Larkhall car crash

A 19-year-old man has been critically injured in a crash in Lanarkshire.

His white BMW collided head-on with a Volkswagen Polo on Ayr Road in Larkhall at about 17:00 on Saturday.

He sustained serious head injuries and has been transferred to a specialist unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A mother and daughter in the Volkswagen, aged 58 and 24, are being treated in Wishaw General Hospital and are both described as "stable".

The casualties received prompt treatment because an ambulance was close to the scene of the crash.

PC Gregg Dick said: "Thankfully at the time of the crash an ambulance happened to be passing and the paramedics were able to stop and assist the injured at the scene.

"From our investigations there were other cars on the road when the crash happened and I would appeal to anyone who saw the crash or who may have information that will assist officers with their inquiries to contact Motherwell Trunk Roads Policing Unit via 101."

The A71 - between Ayr Road and Ashgillhhead Road - was closed for around six hours.