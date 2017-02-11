Man's death after Possilpark disturbance treated as suspicious

A man has died after being seriously injured in a disturbance in the Possilpark area of Glasgow.

Police were called to a property in Bardowie Street at about 15:45 on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was found seriously injured and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious. They are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquires. They have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Grant Durie, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "At this time, I would ask for the assistance of the local community in determining what took place yesterday afternoon.

"It is possible that you heard or witnessed a disturbance on Bardowie Street and if so I would ask you to contact police immediately.

"Any information received will greatly assist us in determining how this young man lost his life."

He added: "I want to reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to find out what took place and determine how this man died.

"Additional officers are patrolling the areas of Bardowie Street and Saracen Street. I would ask local residents to also approach those officers should they have any information or wish to discuss their concerns."