Woman dies after being hit by two cars in Glasgow

A woman has died after being struck by two cars in the southside of Glasgow.

It happened as the 44-year-old was crossing Nithsdale Road, close to the junction with Dargarvel Avenue, at about 18:15 on Friday.

She was hit by a grey Volkswagen Touran and then a white Volkswagen Golf.

A police spokesman said the woman died on route to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The car drivers were uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses.

The road was closed for several hours to allow crash investigations to be carried out.

Sgt Nicola Taylor said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to contact police with any information they have. We understand that two people initially stopped to provide assistance following the incident.

"We would ask those two individuals who are yet to come forward to do so now."