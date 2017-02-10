Police probe after man's body found in Chapelton

Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered in Chapelton in South Lanarkshire

A police investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in a South Lanarkshire village.

The man's body was found at a property in Chapelton at about 11:30 on Thursday.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are treating the death as unexplained. It is understood that forensic officers have been working at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and police inquiries are ongoing into the death and to establish the man's identity."