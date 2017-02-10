Woman jailed for murdering partner of four weeks

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ruth Carr murdered her boyfriend on the balcony of her flat

A woman who stabbed her partner to death after only four weeks of dating has been jailed for murder.

Ruth Carr, 33 and from Rutherglen, fatally injured 34-year-old Alan Allan at about 09:00 on 25 January last year after an apparent row over money.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Carr was standing in her bra and pants on the balcony of her flat when she stabbed Mr Allan four times.

She was jailed for a minimum of 16 years.

The court was told that Carr and Mr Allan had only been dating for four weeks when he was killed.

Neighbour Jill Strachan described how she had become aware of "a commotion" on the morning of the murder.

Victim in pain

The 39 year-old witness recalled: "There was obviously some sort of dispute with the man. There was a lot of shouting...to-ing and fro-ing. Initially, it seemed to be all about money.

"When the accused saw that she had an audience, she said something else.

"I remember her shouting: 'phone the police, he has raped me'. She was wearing pink pants and a black bra."

The witness said she did not believe Carr's claims of being sexually assaulted.

She thought Carr was then punching the man.

Miss Strachan added she did not at first see a weapon. However, after hearing the victim in pain, she then saw a knife hit the ground.

The court heard a recording Miss Strachan's 999 call after realising Mr Allan was injured.

She tod the court: "I had never seen a murder before. It was quick, but I am absolutely telling the truth."

Mr Allan never recovered after his body was discovered on the common landing.

The court was told that Carr was "remorseful" for what had happened.

Sentencing her to a minimum of 16 years, Lady Stacey told a weeping Carr: "You got involved in the fatal incident where you used a knife and took the life of your partner."

Carr blew a kiss towards family and friends as she was lead to the cells.