Three women found in Glasgow human trafficking operation

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Three men and two women were arrested following a search of properties in Govanhill

Five people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into human trafficking.

Police said three women were found after a search of properties in the Govanhill area of Glasgow on Thursday.

The operation, which has uncovered 13 female victims of trafficking across the UK so far, involved British police as well as officers from Slovakia.

Three men aged 58, 35 and 28, and two women aged 25 and 40 are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

Det Insp Steven McMillan of the Police Scotland's specialist crime division, said Thursday's operation also involved officers from Europol, Glasgow City Council and Immigration Enforcement.

'Poor education'

He said: "As part of the overall UK-wide investigation, 13 women, who were victims of trafficking, have been traced and with the assistance of our partners are now safe and receiving support.

"A further three women were recovered as a result of yesterday's activity and inquiries are currently ongoing in relation to this."

Mr McMillan said it was important for members of the public to understand the impact that human trafficking had on communities.

He added: "Victims can be vulnerable from a number of factors such as poverty, war or poor education and are often targeted and subjected to abuse and forced into work where they are exploited.

"Where we identify trafficked people, we will work with partner agencies and other law enforcement agencies to support victims and to bring offenders to justice."