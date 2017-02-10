Concern over Andy Murray Live tickets resale prices

Image caption Tickets for the Andy Murray Live event went on sale on Thursday

Andy Murray's management team has expressed concern about the prices tickets for his charity event in Glasgow later this year are now fetching online.

Tickets for Andy Murray Live at the Hydro in November went on sale on Thursday.

Half of them were priced at £25 and the rest had a face value of up to £150.

It sold out within hours and tickets are now appearing on resale sites priced as high as £3,000 for two.

Sir Andy's team told BBC Scotland they were in discussions with the Hydro to seek a solution if one can be found.

Murray will host Swiss ace Roger Federer at the second exhibition event at the SSE Hydro on 7 November.

Image caption Tickets on the Viagogo website are being sold for more than £2,000

Federer accepted Murray's invitation after the Scot agreed to play at the Swiss' own charity event in April.

The tickets are being advertised on secondary ticketing websites, such as Viagogo, an online platform where live event tickets are bought and sold.

'Manipulating their customers'

Ticketmaster, which owns the Get Me In secondary ticketing site, said it had removed the Andy Murray Live event from its site.

A spokeswoman said the site did not offer tickets for resale for charity events as a matter of company policy.

Adam Webb from the Fanfare Alliance, which is campaigning for tighter regulation in the sector, said people should not rush to buy tickets from such sites.

He said: "The first thing I would say is don't buy from these websites. You are being sold to by ticket touts.

"The market is so unregulated right now and the Consumer Rights Act that was passed in 2015 is light touch regulation that is not being enforced.

"I would urge people to be patient and contact the venue. Other tickets may be released closer to the date of the event.

"These ticketing websites are very good at manipulating their customers and making them feel that they have to act quickly, but it may well be that there will be other opportunities for people to attend the event."