Man admits killing man in Lanarkshire lane attack

Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Kevin Holmes suffered irreparable brain damage

A man has admitted killing another man after attacking him in a lane in Wishaw, Lanarkshire last March.

George McDonald, 45, kicked, punched and stamped on Kevin Holmes' head, starting a chain of events which led to irreparable brain damage.

At the High Court in Livingston, McDonald - who had been accused of murder - pled guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The judge called for social work reports ahead of sentencing next month.

McDonald's not guilty plea to assaulting Brian Watson - the man he had tried to blame for the murder - was accepted by the Crown.

The court heard that McDonald had a list of previous convictions, including assaults to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, for which he had served prison sentences.

During the trial, McDonald was heard telling detectives that he had got Mr Holmes' blood on his shoes and clothing when he stepped over him as he passed through the lane.

But CCTV evidence showed that he had not walked into the lane from Main Street as he claimed, and he was stopped by police leaving the back of the lane minutes after the attack.

A forensic expert Had told the jury that the pattern on the soles of McDonald's Adidas trainers matched a bruise mark on the victim's face.

Dr Marjorie Turner said Mr Holmes' heart stopped for 45 minutes on the way to hospital after he choked on his own vomit.

She said he suffered swelling and bleeding to his brain, and it was also damaged due to a lack of oxygen after his heart stopped.

Mr Holmes was kept alive on a ventilator for three days but died after he developed pneumonia.