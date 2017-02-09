Woman admits carrying out armed robbery in Barrhead

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Denise Caisley told police two men had made her carry out the robbery

A woman has admitted to trying to rob a shop wrapped in bin bags, wearing a mask, and armed with two large knives.

Denise Caisley, 32, from Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, ran into the town's Costcutter store, last March and stabbed at a till in a bid to open it.

After giving up, she was caught by police and claimed two men had made her carry out the robbery.

Moments earlier, she had told a passer-by: "Back off, I'm going in to do that shop."

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Caisley had been spotted "creeping" outside the Costcutter store at about 19:00 on 1 March last year.

She was wearing the black bin bags, a mask and latex gloves and had her hands behind her back with a knife in each.

'Increasingly irate'

The man she spoke to then shouted into the shop that a robbery was taking place and told people to run.

As the shop owner ran to get help, Caisley got behind the counter and tried to force the till open.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "There was a woman and her young son standing waiting to be served. Caisley began slashing at a display while they were standing less than three feet away."

The court heard that the "increasingly irate" robber wildly stabbed at the till to get money.

She then stormed outside and demanded that staff open the cash register - but they refused.

CCTV footage played in court showed Caisley return and begin to tear off covers from a cigarette display.

Mr McGuire: "She then took her time apparently perusing the selection before removing a number of packets."

The prosecutor said Caisley then "took a moment" to decided what else to steal before taking alcohol and running out of the store.

When caught by police, she was still wearing the mask and bin bags. Two knives were also discovered.

She told officers: "Two guys made me do it. I'm sorry, it's not my fault."

Caisley pleaded guilty to an assault and robbery charge and a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Judge Lord Boyd remanded her in custody until sentencing next month.