School bus carrying 44 pupils overturns in Cumbernauld

Image caption The bus tumbled down an embankment at Dowanfield Road

Five children have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying more than 40 school pupils overturned in North Lanarkshire.

The incident happened outside Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld shortly before 09:00.

The single decker, which was coming from the Abronhill area, flipped onto its side at Dowanfield Road, next to the school.

Emergency services remain at the scene. The school said parents had been told.

Police said a 16-year-old girl has been taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital for what is believed to be non-serious injuries.

Four other girls, aged 15, 13 and two aged 12, have been taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital for observation.

Mechanical issues

Those involved in the crash were taken to an assembly hall within the school for attention.

It is understood the bus left the road and tumbled down an embankment at a corner on Dowanfield Road.

Pupil Joe Smith, who was a passenger on the bus, said it appeared to experience mechanical issues in the run up to the crash.

He told the BBC: "On one of the roundabouts, the driver had pulled his key back. I thought his engine had started to malfunction because the bus was shaking.

"We came to the corner and he tried to pull his key out again because we thought the bus had malfunctioned again and it started to speed up...we hit the lamppost and then the bus toppled and fell over and unfortunately I fell on one of my friends."

He added: "When we were on the bus I heard people shouting and crying 'oh no this isn't going to happen'."

Joe said he was able to get out of the bus after the driver smashed an emergency window and a teacher ran over and began pulling pupils from the vehicle.

In a statement, North Lanarkshire Council said: "A single decker bus overturned just before 9am this morning close to Our Lady's HS, Cumbernauld.

Image caption The bus was carrying 44 pupils when it left the road

"The bus was coming from the Abronhill area (Moss Road), with around 44 pupils on board.

"At the moment there are no reports of serious injuries."

Police Scotland said the crash happened at about 08:45 and that no other vehicles were involved.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines had attended and a small fire in the engine compartment of the bus had been extinguished.

All the passengers had got off the bus before their arrival.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Image caption Emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of education at North Lanarkshire Council, said a full investigation would be carried out into the crash.

He said: "The emergency services were very quick on the scene.

"The council will be working very closely with the emergency services to undertake any necessary investigation.

"At North Lanarkshire we take the safety of out young people very, very seriously. Parents on a daily basis give us their most important possessions - their children - and it is important that we investigate this matter fully."