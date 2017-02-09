Glasgow security guard reunited with baby she helped deliver

Image copyright PA Image caption Nitul was reunited with security guard Michelle McKeller who helped to deliver him. Also pictured is his mother Krishna

A woman who gave birth in a Glasgow shopping centre has been reunited with a security guard who helped to deliver her son.

Krishna Barot, 32, was at Silverburn, shopping in preparation for a water birth, when her contractions started.

Her waters broke when she went to the toilet. A family member alerted cleaner Catherine Brisbane who then got help from security guard Michelle McKeller.

The women helped deliver Nitul 15 minutes later, weighing 7lb 3oz.

His birth certificate states that he was born in "Silverburn Shopping Centre, Barrhead Road" on 15 July 2016 at 20:00.

Mrs Barot, from Crookston, was two days overdue when she visited the shopping centre.

She said: "I was walking through Silverburn with my family, shopping for aromatherapy oils for my planned water pool birth, when I started to experience some pain. As the pain wasn't constant, I chose to ignore it and only realised it was full-blown contractions when I visited the ladies' toilets a bit later.

"By this point the pain was unbearable and I could barely stand, so my mother-in-law called for help, which is when Michelle and Catherine turned up.

"Michelle immediately recognised that I was in labour and helped me lie down in the mother and baby cubicle, as I was starting to lose consciousness.

"I could hear everyone shouting "Push, push, you can do it!" and within a matter of minutes Nitul was born. It all happened so quickly."

Mrs Barot, who also has a three-year-old daughter, added: "The staff were so quick to respond and did an amazing job. I am so very grateful and can't thank them enough."

Ms McKeller said that being a mother-of-two herself helped her know what to do.

She said: "As one of Silverburn's first aiders, I was alerted by one of our cleaning staff that a mother was going into labour in the ladies' toilets. I was with Krishna for about 10 minutes before the baby was crowning, then within five minutes Nitul was born.

Nitul's birth certificate states that he was born at Silverburn Shopping Centre

"I'm glad we were there to help, because it all happened so quickly - without us she would have been by herself.

"It was an absolutely incredible experience and I am so pleased to see Nitul and his mum doing so well."

She added: "It feels good, the fact that you've brought a wee kid into the world and it's a special kind of satisfaction you have knowing that you actually achieved that."

Silverburn management have given Nitul £500 worth of baby items to celebrate his arrival.

General manager David Pierotti said: "Silverburn offers a wide range of facilities for mothers and mums-to-be, but this is the first time we have delivered a baby.

"We are thrilled that Krishna and Nitul have come back to the centre to visit us and astonished to see that his birth certificate really does say he was born in Silverburn.

"Hats off to the amazing staff who stepped in and went far beyond the call of duty to deliver Nitul safely."