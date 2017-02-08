Pair admit brutal attack on man in Renfrew

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption John Steven was attacked with a machete

Two men have admitted brutally assaulting and robbing a man at a flat in Renfrew last March.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how John Steven, 39, had gone to visit a woman after a discussion about "services" to be provided to him.

Craig Dalton, 33, and Matthew Harrison, 23, entered the flat and the victim was repeatedly struck with a machete as he heard talk of him being "chopped up".

The pair were remanded in custody and are to be sentenced next month.

Collapsed in street

A judge heard how the victim feared he was going to die as he banged on a window for help.

His ordeal only ended when the pair fled and Mr Steven eventually collapsed on the street.

Harrison pled guilty to assaulting Mr Steven to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Dalton admitted to the same charge with the added accusation his role was to the danger of the victim's life.

The court heard Mr Steven had travelled from his home in Troon, Ayrshire to meet 34 year-old Sharon Kerr, who he had known for about four years.

Advocate depute Shanti Maguire: "A discussion took place with regard services which were to be provided to him."

Cement mix

A charge involving Dalton, Harrison and Ms Kerr - which they had not guilty pleas accepted - stated over a six day period last March they had conspired together to assault and rob John.

The allegation included the claim they pretended to the victim they had "access to a cement truck" as well as "cement mix to pour over him".

As a result, they were said to have "induced" him to attend the flat.

Ms Maguire said, after arriving, Mr Steven went with Ms Kerr to a cash machine to withdraw £150 before returning to the house.

Kerr then left the victim with a woman called "Michelle".

Dalton and Harrison then turned up and the woman left.

Ms Maguire said Dalton initially struck him on the shoulder with a machete. The victim then noticed Harrison had a knife.

Dalton repeatedly struck him in the stomach and the back, and Harrison tried to pin Mr Steven to the ground.

Black tape was then wrapped around Mr Steven's face.

Ms Maguire said: "He recalls some discussion where one of the men said something about chopping him up."

As the tape was being wrapped around his eyes, Harrison had said: "What about the credit cards?"

Mr Steven handed over two cards along with the PIN numbers.

The court heard that Ms Kerr then returned to the flat and asked: "What the hell's happened?"

Dalton, Harrison and Ms Kerr then left allowing a bleeding Mr Steven to escape.

Miss Maguire said: "He continued to scream for help before collapsing in the street."

'Multiple wounds'

Mr Steven spent about ten days in hospital.

He had suffered "multiple" wounds to his hands, ear, cheek, chest and back, and his left thumb was almost severed.

He also had a collapsed lung which had put his life in danger.

Dalton and Harrison had originally been accused of attempted murder before prosecutors accepted their pleas to the reduced charge.

Ms Kerr, of Renfrew, also faced the same allegation, but instead she had guilty pleas accepted to stealing £400 from Mr Steven's bank account using his card.

Ms Kerr's bail was continued and she is to be sentenced along with Dalton and Harrison next month.

Natalie Williamson, also of Renfrew, was further accused of attempted murder and the charge of being involved in the conspiracy to rob John.

Prosecutors accepted her not guilty pleas.