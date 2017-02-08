Honorary degree for Apple boss Tim Cook from Glasgow University

Image copyright PA

Apple chief executive Tim Cook is to receive an honorary doctorate of science from the University of Glasgow.

He is expected to take part in a "fireside chat" and Q&A session.

Issues of privacy and surveillance could be topics of conversation, with Mr Cook having clashed with US intelligence agencies last year over the issue.

The event at Bute Hall, which is restricted to staff and students, sold out within an hour.

Students at the university elected Edward Snowden as rector in 2014.

Despite being unable to travel to the UK, the US National Security Agency whistleblower won the vote after releasing details of phone and internet surveillance.

Mr Cook has taken a strong stance on user privacy.

Since taking the helm of the company, Mr Cook has led the introduction of new products such as the iPhone 7, iPad Pro and Apple Watch.

He is also leading a company-wide effort to use 100% renewable energy at all Apple facilities.

In 2015, the 56-year-old became an honorary patron of Trinity College Dublin's Philosophical Society and gave a talk to students.