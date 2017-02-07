Glasgow primary bans after-school teacher conversations

Image caption Sandwood Primary school says family members have been shouting at staff

Parents have been told not to talk to teachers at a Glasgow primary school, when dropping off or collecting children.

Sandwood Primary in Penilee said there had been a rising number of incidents of family members shouting at staff, or using offensive language.

Glasgow City Council said a minority of parents had caused problems.

The school has set up a new system for contacting teachers and making appointments to discuss concerns.

The head teacher has sent a letter to parents and carers saying the procedures have been implemented "with regret".

But she said she was not prepared to allow staff to deal with anyone acting aggressively or inappropriately, or for pupils to have to witness such behaviour.

Image caption The letter from the head teacher says new rules have been imposed "with regret"

She said anyone breaking the rules would be issued a written warning, and that "this could result in not being allowed within the grounds of the school."

The letter said the school was "more than happy to speak with parents/carers" and had operated an open doors policy.

But a rising school roll and commitments of senior staff meant an appointment "is required."

In a statement a Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "As the school roll has increased significantly over the last couple of years, the head teacher has devised a playground layout for parents and carers to collect their children at home time that will help in the smooth running of the school day and ease any congestion.

"As in any Glasgow school, inappropriate behaviour towards staff is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and action taken to set a good example to our children and young people."

The city council added that there was no intention to suggest that a parent could not say hello to a teacher.

However, it believed the school gate was never the best place to discuss a child's school performance. Any parent who wanted to do this should make an appointment with the school.

The council also stressed its duty of care to protect staff from any aggressive or inappropriate behaviour.