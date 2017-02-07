CCTV appeal after five fires at Clydebank property

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with five fires at a house in West Dunbartonshire.

The first incident in Kirkwood Avenue, Clydebank, happened at about 23:00 on Thursday 8 December when an attempt was made to set a car on fire.

Since then there have been four further attempts to damage property at the same address.

The latest incident happened at about 02:20 last Thursday.

Again, an attempt was made to set fire to a car parked in the property's driveway.

'Extremely concerning'

Detectives want to trace the man in the images, who was seen in the surrounding area around the time of the latest incident.

He was wearing a distinctive backpack with florescent stripes on the shoulder straps.

Det Insp Andy Doherty said: "The fact that this property has now been targeted five times is extremely concerning. We believe the incidents are linked and inquiries are ongoing to establish why this is happening.

"It is imperative that we speak to the man in the CCTV image as soon as possible as he may have vital information to assist with our investigation.

"Anyone who recognises the man or has information about these incidents is asked to contact officers at Clydebank CID."