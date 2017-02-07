Guns found near Bearsden cemetery where Kevin Carroll buried

Image copyright bbc Image caption Kevin Carroll was killed in an Asda car park in Robroyston in 2010

Guns and ammunition have been found near an East Dunbartonshire cemetery where a gangland figure is buried.

Police confirmed that the cache was discovered in Baljaffray Road, near Langfaulds Cemetery, Bearsden, at 22:45 on Sunday.

Glasgow gangland figure Kevin "Gerbil" Carroll, who was shot dead in Robroyston in January 2010, is buried in the graveyard.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said forensic examinations were ongoing.

William Paterson, 35, is serving a minimum of 22 years in prison for the murder of Carroll, 29, at an Asda car park.

Image caption The guns and ammunition was found near Langfaulds Cemetery where Carroll is buried

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the shooting was carried out by two masked gunmen at lunchtime in front of shoppers.

It is not known if Paterson was one of the gunmen, or driving the Volkswagen Golf that was driven away from the Asda to Coatbridge where the weapons were dumped in plastic bags under shrubbery behind a library.

The getaway car was later found on fire on a country road in Glenmavis, North Lanarkshire.

The murder took just 25 seconds and left Carroll dead in the back of his black Audi A3 that was riddled with 13 bullets.

Carroll was described in court as "violent".

There have also been other high-profile shootings over the past few months.

Image caption Ross Monaghan was shot in the back by a man pushing a buggy near St George's Primary School, Penilee,

Image caption Euan Johnston was shot while sitting in a car in Shields Road, Glasgow, and died in hospital

Ross Monaghan was shot in the back by a man pushing a buggy near St George's Primary School, Penilee, on 16 January.

The shooting happened as Mr Monaghan, 35, was dropping off a child at the school. He was released from hospital later the same day.

Mr Monaghan had been cleared of killing Kevin Carroll in 2012 after a judge ruled there was no case to answer due to insufficient evidence.

In November Euan Johnston, 26, was murdered in a late-night car shooting in Glasgow which was described by police as a pre-planned attack.

Mr Johnston, 26, was in the driver's seat of a black Audi when he was shot on Shields Road, near Scotland Street, on 15 November.

He died a short time later at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Following the discovery of the cache, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 22:45 hours on Sunday 5th February, police recovered a quantity of firearms and ammunition from Baljaffray Road, near Langfaulds Cemetery in Bearsden.

"Inquiries, including forensic examinations, are currently ongoing in relation to this matter."