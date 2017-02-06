Sex attack on woman outside Coatbridge house

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Calder Street

A woman was attacked and indecently assaulted as she stood outside a house having a cigarette.

The 26-year-old was pulled to the ground by a man outside the property in Calder Street, Coatbridge, at about 00:40 on Sunday.

The woman, who suffered slight injuries, screamed, causing the suspect to run across the road and through bushes towards North Caldeen Road.

He was described as being in his 30s and possibly from Eastern Europe.

He had dark hair and a medium build and was wearing a grey hooded top and dark trousers.

'Isolated incident'

Det Con Steven Scullion, of Police Scotland, said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault. We will not allow for local residents to feel unsafe in their own community.

"From what we understand at this time, the suspect progressed towards Calder Street at Southfield Crescent from the direction of the shops close to Elm Street. Following the attack, he ran across the road and through the bushes into the nearby business estate at North Caldeen Road.

"We do believe this is an isolated incident and we have had no further similar reports."

He added that police were trying to get hold of CCTV images and appealed to passing drivers or residents who may have noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them.

"You may have also heard the disturbance or witnessed a man running from Calder Street following the incident," Det Con Steven said. "No matter how insignificant you believe the information you have may be, it could greatly assist our ongoing investigation."