Sudanese man arrested by immigration officers at Eurocentral

A Sudanese man has been arrested over immigration offences after being found at an industrial park in North Lanarkshire.

It is understood the 26-year-old was discovered by warehouse workers at Eurocentral near Bellshill.

The Home Office said immigration enforcement was contacted by Police Scotland at about 14:20 on Thursday.

A spokesman added that the man had now been interviewed by immigration officers.

