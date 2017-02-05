Sudanese man arrested by immigration officers at Eurocentral
- 5 February 2017
A Sudanese man has been arrested over immigration offences after being found at an industrial park in North Lanarkshire.
It is understood the 26-year-old was discovered by warehouse workers at Eurocentral near Bellshill.
The Home Office said immigration enforcement was contacted by Police Scotland at about 14:20 on Thursday.
A spokesman added that the man had now been interviewed by immigration officers.