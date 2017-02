From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police Scotland said the station was broken into on 5 January

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a break-in at a police station in South Lanarkshire.

Officers said there had been a break-in at Blantyre Police Station in Victoria Street on 5 January.

The man arrested in connection with the incident is currently in police custody.

He is due to at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.