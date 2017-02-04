Arrests after drugs police raid Renfrewshire homes

Five people have been arrested after a series of drugs raids at homes across Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland said they had searched four properties and had seized drugs worth about £65,000 and a four-figure sum of cash.

An air weapon was also recovered during the operation. The drugs seized are believed to be cocaine.

Three men, aged 65, 38 and 18, and two women, aged 68 and 39, were arrested for alleged drugs offences.

They are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 64 year-old woman and a 66 year-old man will also be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the air weapon.

Officers said they had searched homes in Cameron Avenue in Bishopton, Ryat Linn and Sconser in Erskine, and Merlinford Crescent in Renfrew at about 15:30 on Friday.