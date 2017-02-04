Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars in Glasgow

Image copyright Yasmin Sponza

A woman has died after being struck by two cars as she crossed a road in Glasgow.

The 50-year-old was hit by a Ford Focus on the A8 Cumbernauld Road, near Alexandra Parade, before being hit again by a Vauxhall Astra.

She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died following the incident at 19:45 on Friday.

Police said the drivers of both cars were uninjured. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Around 1945 hrs, a 50-year-old woman was crossing the A8 Cumbernauld Road.

"As she was crossing the road, she was initially struck by a Ford Focus car travelling west, before being struck again by a Vauxhall Astra travelling east.

"Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later."

Police said an investigation was under way to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.