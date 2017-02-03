Teenager guilty of knife killing in Croftfoot

Image caption Police at the scene of the stabbing in Midcroft Avenue, Croftfoot

A teenager has been convicted of killing a stranger after being handed over to the police by his mother.

Graeme Bell, 18, stabbed Patrick Ferguson, 48, eight times with a kitchen knife in Croftfoot, Glasgow, on 19 February 2016.

His mother called the police after he came home covered in blood and with a knife in his trouser pocket.

Bell denied murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was also convicted of stealing a quantity of cannabis resin from Mr Ferguson.

Sentence was deferred.

In evidence, his mother Pauline Bell, 58, told how her son returned home in the early hours of 19 February covered in blood.

She said: "I opened the door to him and walked up the stairs behind him. His clothes were heavily stained. I noticed there was a knife hanging out of Graeme's trouser pocket. There was blood on the knife.

"I took it from his pocket and said 'I'm going to call the police'. I didn't want him to go anywhere. I wanted him to stay until the police arrived."

Bell did not give evidence in court, but claimed through his legal team that he was acting in self-defence.

It was claimed Bell had gone to see Mr Ferguson after he was had texted by the older man and offered cannabis in return for sexual favours.

The court heard that Bell claimed to have recently changed his mobile phone and did not know Mr Ferguson or how he managed to get his phone number.

Bell said he took a knife with him because he was fearful of meeting Mr Ferguson in the early hours.

He claimed that Mr Ferguson, who was 5ft 11in tall and weighed 17 and a half stones, had jumped on top of him.

His defence QC Donald Findlay claimed that Bell had lashed out with knife he had taken from his mother's kitchen earlier in the evening.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Bell until 24 February at the High Court in Edinburgh for background reports.