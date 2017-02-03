M8 'missing link' works to take 10 weeks

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The works are part of a £500m improvements project

Drivers have been warned to expect significant delays during 10-week works to complete the "missing link" on the M8 in North Lanarkshire.

Traffic will be diverted via the newly aligned A8 near Bargeddie from 20:00 on Friday 17 February.

The works are part of the wider M8/M73/M74 improvements project.

Transport Scotland said the diversion was necessary to connect the newly built M8 to the existing motorway at Baillieston Interchange.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Diversions will be put in place during the works

Project manager Graeme Reid said: "The M8/M73/M74 motorway improvements project is a very significant investment in the central Scotland motorway network which will greatly reduce congestion and boost the economy.

"These scheduled works are a major milestone of the £500m investment in the main route between Scotland's two largest cities, which will see the completion of the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"Whilst delays are inevitable on a project of this scale and complexity, and the impact this has on the travelling public is regrettable, these works are necessary to complete the M8 missing link.

"Road users can look forward to realising the benefits of the new motorway when it fully opens to traffic upon completion of these works in spring 2017."

'Minimise disruption'

He said the latest phase was the "most significant peak time traffic management" implemented as part of the works.

Ch Insp Craig Linton from Police Scotland added: "In respect of this major piece of works, I would urge drivers to take heed of the diversionary routes, which will be signposted.

"A significant amount of planning has taken place with our partners in Transport Scotland to help minimise the disruption to commuters for the duration of the works.

"We will ensure the diversionary routes are adequately patrolled. Road safety is a high priority for Police Scotland."