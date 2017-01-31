Funeral to be held for Milngavie fire victim

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

A funeral service is to be held next month for a man who died in a fire on New Year's Day.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

His partner Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire and his parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Mr Logan's brother, 26-year-old Blair Logan, appeared in court last week charged with his murder.

He also faces two other charges - one of attempted murder, and one of assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

Blair Logan had been remanded in custody after his first court appearance on 16 January, when he made no plea or declaration.

The funeral will be held at Clydebank Crematorium on 17 February.

Ms Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, was initially taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition.

She was later transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been discharged.