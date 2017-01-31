Man arrested over attempted murder in Paisley

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was assaulted after he left a friend's flat in Argyle Street, Paisley

A man has been arrested over an attempted murder in Paisley.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was left in a serious condition in hospital after a "violent attack" on Friday, police said.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later.

The incident took place after the victim left a friend's flat in Argyle Street at about 18:30 on Friday.

He returned to the flat around 01:20 on Saturday, having suffered serious injuries.

The man was rushed to the town's Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment and police appealed for information.