CCTV images released after serious assault in Glasgow

Image caption Police believe the men may be able to assist them with their inquiries into a serious assault in Glasgow last November

Police have released images of two men they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

The incident occurred in Sauchiehall Street on 4 November 2016.

Police said they believed the men may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Both men were aged about 20 with dark hair. The first man was wearing a dark jacket and T-shirt and the second dark clothes and a leather jacket. Both were wearing jeans and trainers.

Police Scotland would like to hear from the men or anyone who recognises them.