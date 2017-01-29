Minor ailment service to be extended in Inverclyde trial

Image copyright PA

A service that allows people to be treated by a pharmacist for minor conditions is to be extended in a pilot aimed at easing the burden on GPs.

The minor ailment service is currently open to children, over-60s, those with medical exemption certificates and people on certain benefits.

A trial in the Inverclyde area will extend the service to all patients registered with a GP from Monday.

It will test whether it can reduce the pressure on practices and free up GPs.

Under the pilot, patients suffering from conditions such as backache, acne, diarrhoea, headaches or eczema can have their symptoms assessed and receive advice or treatment at one of the 19 community pharmacies in the area.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said the Scottish government was working with the GP profession to "improve and redesign the way primary care is delivered" in Scotland.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The pilot aims to establish whether the extended service will ease the burden on GPs and other local services

She said: "We are shifting the balance of care away from hospitals and into the community, increasing our investment in primary care and GP services by £500m by the end of this parliament.

"We know that pharmacists are well qualified to successfully deal with patients who have minor ailments, ensuring appropriate treatment, advice or referral.

"Indeed, this service has been successfully running across Scotland for eligible patients since 2006.

"By extending the minor ailment service to all patients in Inverclyde we will be able to test the benefits for patients and service provision generally."

She added: "Importantly, we want to know whether this will reduce the burden on GPs and other local services, if it will deliver and support better and appropriate access to primary care for patients, and how the current service could be further developed nationally."