Schoolboy charged over railway fire damage in West Lothian

Image copyright ScotRail Image caption ScotRail said a fire was started deliberately on the railway near Blackridge station

A West Lothian schoolboy has been charged with wilful fire-raising following damage on a railway line near Blackridge station.

Edinburgh routes to and from Milngavie and Helensburgh were disrupted due to fire damage on the line on Wednesday 18 January.

Some trains were cancelled the following day and others were started or terminated in Airdrie or Bathgate.

The 14-year-old will be reported to the children's reporter.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "This incident needlessly disrupted the travel plans of thousands of customers during one of our busiest periods.

"We always support the British Transport Police in its inquiries and efforts to bring those responsible for crime on the railway to justice."